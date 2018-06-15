Ex-cop gets 8 years for not telling girlfriend he has HIV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer received an eight-year prison sentence for failing to tell a sexual partner he is HIV-positive.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 41-year-old Ervans Saintclair apologized to the victim before he was sentenced Friday, saying he had made “some bad choices and because of those choices, I am here.” The former Greenacres officer was convicted in April of uninformed HIV sexual intercourse, a felony under Florida law that carries a possible 30-year sentence.

The victim testified she and Saintclair had a sexual relationship between 2009 and 2013. A doctor testified Saintclair had been told in 2007 he is HIV positive.

The victim is not HIV positive. Saintclair’s ex-wife had reported him to authorities and provided them with names of other women he’d had sex with.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.