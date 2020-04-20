Everglades brush fire sends smoke across parts of Miami-Dade

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A large brush fire is burning in the Everglades, sending smoke into parts of Miami-Dade County.
The fire, which has since burned at least 400 acres, started on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday morning, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the area of Krome Avenue and Kendall Drive where smoke could be seen billowing into the Hialeah and Miami Lakes areas.
The Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 60% contained as of Sunday night.
