Everglades brush fire sends smoke across parts of Miami-Dade

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A large brush fire is burning in the Everglades, sending smoke into parts of Miami-Dade County.

The fire, which has since burned at least 400 acres, started on Sunday afternoon.

Aerial view of the fire burning in the Everglades tonight. Taken from around SW 106th St and 185th Ave. pic.twitter.com/3NX48M6PRP — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 20, 2020

On Monday morning, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the area of Krome Avenue and Kendall Drive where smoke could be seen billowing into the Hialeah and Miami Lakes areas.

SMOKE FROM BRUSHFIRES in the Everglades moving into #MiamiDade due to the winds out of the West-Southwest. Winds will get gusty later today. Reports of burning smell stretching into #Broward. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QLPc5yjIZJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2020

The Everglades District of the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 60% contained as of Sunday night.

