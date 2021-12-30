(WSVN) - New Year’s Eve is on Friday and there are some events taking place across South Florida to ring in the new year.

Miami-Dade County:

City of MIami: The New Year’s Eve Bayfront Park Party with free general admission. Space is limited and doors open at 6 p.m.

City of Miami Beach: Orchestra Miami presents the ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration with a family-friendly beachfront concert of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and the fun continues to midnight ending with a spectacular fireworks display! The event takes place at Collins Park, east of Collins Avenue between 21 and 22 streets. The concert is free and open to all, with donations gratefully accepted. VIP tickets, which include a premium reserved seat, bar access during the concert, light bites, parking, and an after-party are also available.

Broward County:

Fort Lauderdale: Downtown Countdown will start at 4:30 p.m. and will continue through 1 a.m. It is taking place along Southwest Second Street and Fifth Avenue.

