SOUTH FLORIDA (WSVN) — Several events have been rescheduled or cancelled as wet and windy weather hit South Florida.

Broward County Event updates:

Pompano Beach-Lighthouse Point-Deerfield Beach Holiday Boat Parade Rescheduled : The Pompano Beach-Lighthouse Point-Deerfield Beach Holiday Boat Parade, originally scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m.

: The Pompano Beach-Lighthouse Point-Deerfield Beach Holiday Boat Parade, originally scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. Merry Little Holiday Fest Canceled : The Merry Little Holiday Fest, initially planned for Friday, December 15, at Sullivan Park, has been canceled due to the potential threat of inclement weather.

: The Merry Little Holiday Fest, initially planned for Friday, December 15, at Sullivan Park, has been canceled due to the potential threat of inclement weather. Operation Santa Rescheduled : Operation Santa, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 16, has been postponed to Saturday, December 23. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus making a one-day visit through various parks and thoroughfares.

: Operation Santa, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 16, has been postponed to Saturday, December 23. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus making a one-day visit through various parks and thoroughfares. Quiet Waters Elementary P.T.A. Movie Night Location Change: The location for the upcoming movie night organized by Quiet Waters Elementary P.T.A. has been changed to the QWE cafeteria . The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15.

Miami-Dade Event updates:

Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park : The holiday theme park will be closed until further notice. Follow them on social media for updates on when they will be reopening.

: The holiday theme park will be closed until further notice. Follow them on social media for updates on when they will be reopening. Santa’s Enchanted Forest: The annual Christmas-themed attraction announced on its Instagram that they will be closed on Friday.

The annual Christmas-themed attraction announced on its Instagram that they will be closed on Friday. Annual Holiday Drone Show Rescheduled: The festive drone light show, expected on Saturday, December 16, will now take place on Thursday, December 21 at 7 p.m. The event is expected to light up the night sky over Ocean Drive, between 12th and 13th Streets in Miami Beach.

Please stay tuned for further updates.

