Estranged boyfriend stabs woman to death in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was stabbed to death by her estranged boyfriend in West Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Seventy-six-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, came to the house where the victim, 71, was staying at, located near 152nd Avenue and Southwest Eighth Way, on Friday morning.

According to police, the two had previously lived together, but the victim, Maritza Ospina, had moved out to live with her granddaughter, approximately four moths ago.

After Gonzalez knocked on the door and gained access to the house, he went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began stabbing the victim repeatedly.

The granddaughter of Ospina heard the commotion and tried to intervene.

Miami-Dade Police officers arrived to the scene and took the man into custody.

The victim was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

