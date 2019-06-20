Estate sale proceeds to benefit animal rescue groups

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Old McDonald may have had a farm, but his collection pales in comparison to what you’ll find at an estate sale in Davie this weekend.

The owner, who passed away in May, loved animals and collected several figurines of pigs, among other critters.

“I don’t know how long it took her, but I would say a lifetime,” said Holly Latch, the estate sale planner.

Latch has been planning estate sales for more than 30 years in South Florida.

She said she’s seen it all — until now.

“Not like this,” she said. “I’ve had hoarder houses before, but this kinda takes the cake.”

Among the items up for sale are animal figurines, a ’50s pig-themed ride, an $8,000 wicker chair from Neiman Marcus and bronze statues from an artist in Seattle.

“If they’re looking for bronzes, this is the place to come this weekend,” said Latch.

The owner of the collection didn’t have family, so it seems that she built one for her love of animals.

All proceeds from this estate sale will benefit various animal rescue groups.

