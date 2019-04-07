Epilepsy Florida hosts annual walk at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Epilepsy Florida pushed Broward residents to “walk the talk” in Sunrise.

The foundation hosted its Broward Walk the Talk for Epilepsy event at the BB&T Center, Sunday morning.

Participants walked two miles to help benefit the 426,000 Floridians living with the condition. This is the largest community event in Broward that focuses on epilepsy.

“For us, this has been the first time we’ve come,” said Monica Chavez, whose son has epilepsy. “I think it’s very important, very crucial, because it points out you’re not alone, but we definitely need much more support.”

Epilepsy is a common neurological condition. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with the disorder at some point in their lives.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.