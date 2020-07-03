Enforcement ramps up as South Florida readies for Fourth of July weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As COVID-19 cases surge throughout South Florida, beaches have closed for the Fourth of July weekend, and a curfew is in effect for Miami-Dade County until further notice.

On South Beach, enforcement started Friday morning. Signs were up, and gates were closed making it clear to visitors.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He also implemented a county-wide mask mandate on Wednesday for people in public spaces both indoors and outside, regardless of social distancing.

Some out in Miami Beach were still packing the bars and restaurants before the new measures went into effect.

Alexandra Madera said, “I thought the clubs and stuff were closing at one.”

Cynthia Haskin, who is visiting from Philadelphia, said, “That’s a late curfew because Philly had one that was at like 5 or 6 p.m. like last month, so that’s not bad.”

One passer-by called the stricter measures “unnecessary,” and his friend said “because people are going to turn up.”

Stephanie Campos said, “We just came here for a Fourth of July weekend.​”

The Campos family said they came down from Boston and were disappointed to hear about the closures.

Margarida Campos said, “That’s a little sad because we came all the way here for the beach.”

Ronaldo Campos said, “Walk around, enjoy the sun, the nice weather.”

Some locals made it onto the sand early in the morning, but for Rocio Cayola, her outing was cut short.

Cayola said, “They said the beach is closed, and I told them I thought it closed at five. He was cool about it and said, ‘No worries, we’ll see you at the exit.'”

With beaches off limits, some are still out enjoying the sunshine at the Haulover Sandbar with social distancing rules still in effect.

On Friday, the Florida Health Department reported another high number of new COVID-19 cases. There are close to 9,500 cases throughout the state, more than 2,000 of which are in Miami-Dade County.

There are about 1,100 new cases in Broward and 26 in Monroe.

As of Friday morning, about 20 South Florida hospitals reported having 15% or less of their ICU beds available.

The beach ban is just one of several changes South Florida leaders have made to prevent large gatherings and further spread.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, “Restaurants must close by midnight with the exception of delivery services, and all liquor stores must be closed by 8 p.m.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “We’ve cancelled our Fourth of July firework shows, so that people are not tempted to congregate.”

Gimenez said, “No one enjoys wearing a mask, but that’s what we have to do to save lives.”

One resident said, “I just want to see everybody safe. Yeah its frustrating, we live down here, but if that’s the way it has to be it has to be.”​​

Broward County also implemented similar restrictions. A county-wide mask mandate is also in affect, and beaches are closed now, too.

