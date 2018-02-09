Endangered zebras born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami welcomed a couple of new babies to their family, after two endangered Grevy’s zebras gave birth on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Zoo staff said the two new mothers gave birth on the same day after a 13-month gestation period. The baby female weighed 115 pounds, while the male weighed 110 pounds.

Veterinarians performed neonatal exams on the foals, and gave them private time to bond with their mothers before going out on exhibit. Guests now have a chance to visit the newborns, who are very active and can be seen running and bucking throughout their habitat.

The new babies mark the 21st and 22nd successful births of Grevy’s zebras at Zoo Miami.

The zoo says they are the largest species of zebras, and have larger heads and ears than other kinds of zebras. Their stripes are also thin and do not extend to their bellies, staff point out. Grevy’s zebras can be found in the horn of Africa, and are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, according to Zoo Miami.

They can live up to 20 years in captivity, but their lifespan is shorter in the wild.

Check out all of the photos of the newborns in our gallery below (click on the picture to enlarge):

Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami Photo: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.