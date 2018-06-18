SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pardon our French, but a wild ass made a special debut at Zoo Miami.

The Southwest Miami-Dade zoo welcomed the Somali wild ass in time for Father’s Day.

The not-so-little bundle of joy was born Sunday and weighed in at 46 pounds.

The foal and his parents, 10-year-old Hakim and 13-year-old Stella, belong to a critically endangered species that is the last remaining ancestor of the modern donkey.

Less than 1,000 Somali wild asses are left in the wild.

The new addition to the Zoo Miami family has yet to be named. He is only the eighth of its kind to be born at the zoo.

