Endangered sea turtles returned to wild near New Smyrna Beach

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of 16 endangered sea turtles were released into the wild near New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday.

Seaworld’s Critical Care Facility took in 15 turtles that were rescued off the coast of New England in December and another from the Atlantic Coast.

They were suffering from cold stunning and had to be stabilized before they were transferred to Orlando for further treatment.

The turtles were suffering from pneumonia, malnutrition and corneal ulcers.

The species of Kemp’s ridley turtle is the most endangered of all turtles.

