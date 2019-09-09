Endangered sea turtle found shot with 3 foot spear off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered sea turtle is recovering after being shot with a spear.

According to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, a boater spotted the 150 pound green sea turtle Saturday on Craysfort Reef near Key Largo. The turtle had a spear sticking out of its neck and was entangled in trapline.

The turtle was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered the spear was deeper than initially thought and spanned half the reptile’s body.

Doctors at the hospital performed an emergency surgery to remove the spear, which measured 3 feet long.

The turtle, nicknamed “Splinter” is now in stable but guarded condition.

“It’s highly unlikely this was an accident, as the turtle has an injury on its plastron that looks like someone tried to spear her on her underside,” said hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach.

All species of sea turtles in and around the United States are listed as threatened or endangered. They are protected under the US Endangered Species Act of 1973 and Florida’s Marine Turtle Protection Act.

The person or persons responsible for spearing the turtle could face civil penalties or criminal charges resulting in fines and prison time.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information on this incident, call 305-743-2552. You can remain anonymous.

