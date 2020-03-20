Endangered man missing out of Homestead found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an endangered man who went missing in Homestead.

Homestead Police said 24-year-old Coby Chandler walked away from an assisted living facility in the area of the The Villages of Homestead Community sometime on Friday.

Chandler, who is a special needs resident at the facility, was last seen at the center at approximately 3 a.m.

Just before noon, police said he was safely located.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.