Endangered Indian rhino at Zoo Miami is pregnant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rare endangered rhino at Zoo Miami is now eating for two.

The zoo announced that 6-year-old one-horned rhino Akuti is pregnant.

Akuti is an endangered Indian rhino, whose breed is usually hunted for their horn.

The baby was achieved through artificial insemination.

If Akuti can successfully bring the pregnancy to term, it will be the first rhino to be born in the United States through artificial insemination.

Akuti is expected to give birth sometime in April 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.