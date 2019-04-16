Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the seventh fatal collision this year, out of nine total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday in Collier County, east of Immokalee.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

