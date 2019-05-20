Endangered canine killed after door collapses on it at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An endangered canine has died after a door collapsed on it at Zoo Miami.

The door collapsed on a baby African painted dog, killing the endangered animal instantly.

The canine was about five months old and was being transferred to an exhibit habitat with its family when the incident happened.

Zoo officials blame equipment failure for the canine’s death.

