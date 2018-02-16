Encouraging pictures posted of recovering Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor smiling from his hospital bed is bringing some encouragement to the South Florida community.

Student Kyle Laman was all smiles from his hospital bed at Broward Health Medical Center, Friday.

His mother said he’s doing better than expected but is still in the process of recovering.

Laman’s mother also shared pictures of a special visit he got from an FBI dog and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy, who stopped by to pray for him.

