PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Princess Cruises’ newest ship has arrived at its home port.

The Enchanted Princess cruise ship sailed into Port Everglades for the first time, Thursday morning.

The cruise ship will start guest voyages later this year.

Its first trip will set sail from Port Everglades on Nov. 10.

