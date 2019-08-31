Empty beaches, boarded-up businesses as Space Coast residents monitor Dorian’s path

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of Florida’s Space Coast are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s changing trajectory, as tourists cleared out of the popular destination.

Cocoa Beach would normally be crowded with people on Labor Day weekend, but on Saturday afternoon, 7News’ DroneCam captured stretches of empty sand and boarded-up businesses.

Even the world-famous Ron Jon Surf Shop was closed, with sandbags blocking the front doors.

With visitors mostly gone, residents are left on the barrier island finishing all their preparations.

Even if Dorian stays offshore, and it will be close, residents said they’re worried they will still feel the impact of wind and storm surge.

“If it is a Cat 4, it is probably going to have your 100 mph-plus winds,” said area resident Vicki Brown. “I’ve got a house here, and I’m not going to risk it. I don’t want to risk it.”

Administrators at Cape Canaveral Hospital near the coast had originally planned to evacuate patients, but because of Dorian’s shift east, now they’re waiting.

Officials have also delayed a mandatory evacuation for the Brevard County barrier islands from Sunday until Monday morning.

When asked whether she would be staying or going, resident Holly Lorenz replied, “We don’t know. We’re going to make a decision tomorrow morning, because we were supposed to leave tomorrow morning, but it depends what course we’re facing tomorrow morning.”

Even though residents put of a lot of work into storm preparations, they said, regardless of where Dorian ends up, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“It’s worth it, for the sound of mind,” said an area resident.

All day long you listen to the TV. My wife is scared, like, ‘Hurry up and cover them up,'” said another resident.

Most hotels and restaurants in the area had closed down by Saturday night.

