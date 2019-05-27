Employees find collapsed roof inside Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Employees at a Miami store found that part of the roof had collapsed when they showed up for work.

The employees of the store, along Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 26th Avenue, were opening up the store Monday morning when they found part of the roof on the floor.

They immediately called their boss, who then called City of Miami Police.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

