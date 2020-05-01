Employees evacuated from Walmart in Miami Garden

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have evacuated employees from a Walmart in Miami Gardens.

Firefighters responded to a Walmart located along Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street, near near Hard Rock Stadium, early Friday morning.

The store was not yet open to customers as they had to change their store hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains unclear why the evacuation took place.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.