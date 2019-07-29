Employee for Miami-Dade County charged with spending thousands on county credit card

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County employee has been arrested after he allegedly used an official departmental credit card to spend thousands of dollars on unauthorized purchases.

Police arrested 24-year-old Genesis Yunes-Brito at his Miami Lakes home on Friday after he allegedly spent a total of $3,150 while traveling across northern Florida and Georgia.

He worked as an employee for the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department.

Yunes-Brito was arrested and charged with grand theft and official misconduct.

He was being held on $5,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center but has since bonded out.

