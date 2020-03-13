Employee at West Marine in Fort Lauderdale tests positive for coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a West Marine store in Fort Lauderdale is said to be one of the latest Broward residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of the four new COVID-19 cases that were confirmed by the Florida Department of Health late Thursday night, one of the patients is said to be an employee who worked at the store.

Broward County has a total of 11 cases as of Friday morning.

Five of the cases are related to Port Everglades, four more are unknown, however.

There is also one other coronavirus patient at the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The store, located at 2401 S. Andrews Ave., said they, as well as other West Marine locations, are currently undergoing additional store cleaning and sanitation procedures.

West Marine has also updated their policies to allow employees to receive paid time off, unpaid leave or flexible work options for those who need it.

A statement released by West Marine reads in part, “Immediately, upon learning of this case, we consulted with state and local health experts and took all appropriate actions. West Marine continues to focus on the health and safety of our employees and customers.”

Meanwhile, several residents in Broward County are still trying to find a place where they can get tested.

7News has been told that some of the people who go to Broward Health Medical Center to get tested are met by medical professionals in the parking lot. They said they have been asked questions before they are even allowed access into the hospital.

