MIAMI (WSVN) - The Embrace Girls Foundation surprised young ladies with a brand new classroom just for them.

The classroom is designed for after school gatherings for elementary school students from Arcola Lake in Miami.

The space gives these girls a space where they can do homework, socialize, and have a good time before heading home.

The organization says the new space will help these young girls with social skills and provides them with a place that feels like home during the school year.

