MIAMI (WSVN) - The Embrace Girls Foundation surprised young ladies with a brand new classroom just for them.

The classroom is designed for after school gatherings for elementary school students from Arcola Lake in Miami.

The space gives these girls a space where they can do homework, socialize, and have a good time before heading home.

The organization says the new space will help these young girls with social skills and provides them with a place that feels like home during the school year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox