Emaciated cats left in vacant Lauderhill home reportedly began eating owner’s body

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - People who went inside a Lauderhill home say the dozens of emaciated cats left inside began eating their owner’s body after she passed away.

So far, 16 cats have been pulled out of the home, but volunteer Tammy Brzezniak who is helping with the rescue said there could still be five to 10 more cats inside the home, but it’s hard to tell because there is so much cat feces and urine inside the home.

In some areas, the mess is ankle-deep.

Brzezniak said there is so much ammonia in the home, that it’s hard for her to breathe, even with professional equipment.

The situation was discovered after neighbors said they smelled something foul and called police. When police went into the home, they discovered the woman dead with dozens of cats, both dead and alive, inside.

“We’re going in the house, we’re trying to trap the cats. A lot of the cats are emaciated and are sick,” Brzeniak said. “We took 14 out of the fridge and freezer last night that were dead. We took a number off cat trees that looked like cat beds, but they were dead cats laying there. We’ve taken 16 live ones out. There’s more in there. I see more in there, I have traps set in there. The goal is to get everybody out in the next couple of days. They are starving, they are hungry.”

The cats that have been rescued have been taken to a local animal hospital to be treated.

