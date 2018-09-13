Elementary teacher faces judge after shooting unarmed teen in North Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elementary school teacher accused of shooting an unarmed teenager faced a judge in Miami.

Forty-seven-year-old Frantz Noel appeared in court Thursday morning on a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

North Miami Police said Frantz was on his lunch break at home Wednesday, in the area of Northwest 121st Street and 15th Avenue, when he heard a noise coming from a vacant property next door.

When he went over to investigate, he found two teenagers on the property. At some point, police said, there was a verbal dispute, and the teacher pulled the trigger.

“I’m told it was for sale, and it wasn’t supposed to be occupied,” said North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth, “and that’s when the altercation ensued ,and the shot was fired.”

According to police, one of the teens was struck in the chest. The other teen fled but was later detained by officers for questioning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the 16-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was alert and speaking with authorities.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said Frantz is currently employed at Van E. Blanton Elementary as a teacher. He had been with the district for nearly 20 years.

Parents at the school were shocked to hear the details as they dropped off their kids, Thursday morning.

“I don’t know the motive, so that’s not good. That’s a bad thing, and that’s so sad,” Kerlourdes Cherenfant said.

“It’s awful. I never knew he was that type of person,” Hansel King said.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacted on Twitter writing, “I am very disturbed by this incident and sending my prayers to the young man recovering in the hospital. I am thankful he is expected to survive.”

I am very disturbed by this incident and sending my prayers to the young man recovering in the hospital. I am thankful he is expected to survive. https://t.co/CvezSKm0Ms — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 13, 2018

Frantz is being held without bond.

