Elementary teacher arrested for shooting unarmed teen in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school teacher was arrested after, police said, he shot an unarmed teenager in North Miami.

Forty-seven-year-old Frantz Noel was taken into custody Wednesday evening on a slew of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said Frantz is currently employed at Van E. Blanton Elementary as a teacher.

According to investigators, Frantz had come home from work on lunch break, just after 1 p.m., Wednesday, when he heard a noise coming from the vacant property next door in the area of Northwest 121st Street and 15th Avenue.

He went over to investigate and found two teens on the property. North Miami Police said a verbal dispute ensued and, at some point, the teacher opened fire.

According to police, one of the teens were struck in the chest. The other teen fled, but was later detained by officers for questioning.

“No threats to the neighborhood at this time. The second subject that did flee, he did return to the scene,” said North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth. “That’s why officers are speaking to him to find out exactly what occurred today.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the wounded 16-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was alert and speaking with authorities.

Neighbors in the community were stunned to find out about Frantz’s alleged actions.

“It really shocks you, because he is a really good guy,” neighbor Jorge Cosajy said. “I’ve been his neighbor for about three to four years and every time I say hi to him, we’d communicate. Good communication, real nice guy, real polite and this situation gets me surprised and shocked that this happened to him.”

MDCPS said they were in the process of terminating Frantz.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.