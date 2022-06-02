POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate an 88-year-old woman missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Irena Cohen was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of 900 Northeast 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.

Cohen is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt.

According to her family, Cohen has dementia.

Anyone with information on Cohen’s whereabouts should call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357).

