Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia goes missing in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who went missing in El Portal.
According to police, 83-year-old Ethel Ferguson was last seen on the 400 block of Northwest 88th Terrace, at around 10 p.m., Friday.
Investigators said she has Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Ferguson stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with “Spirit of Christ” printed in gold lettering and purple sweatpants.
Ferguson was carrying a black and brown Dooney & Bourke purse at the time of her disappearance.
Officials urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact El Portal Police at 305-4-POLICE or 305-476-5423.
