Elderly woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia goes missing in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who went missing in El Portal.

According to police, 83-year-old Ethel Ferguson was last seen on the 400 block of Northwest 88th Terrace, at around 10 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said she has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Ethel Ferguson is still missing. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency police number 305-476-5423. @WPLGLocal10 @wsvn @CBSMiami @nbc6 She has not taken her medication. Please see our flier for further information. pic.twitter.com/jwqpO8eSQ7 — El Portal Police Department (@ElPortalPD) April 20, 2019

Ferguson stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with “Spirit of Christ” printed in gold lettering and purple sweatpants.

Ferguson was carrying a black and brown Dooney & Bourke purse at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact El Portal Police at 305-4-POLICE or 305-476-5423.

