MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman was all alone and ambushed by a man who, police said, had evil intentions.

According to Miami Police, a man sexually battered an 80-year-old woman in Miami last Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking out of his car and entering the building where she was walking.

The attack happened behind a building in the 3700 block of Northwest First Street, just after 4 a.m.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

