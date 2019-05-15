Elderly woman saved from fire inside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued an elderly woman after a fire erupted inside of her Miami home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the home in the area of Northwest 66th Street and Miami Court just before 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a woman, who lives with her 85-year-old mother, came home early from work to find flames in the living room.

Her mother was in her bedroom and unable to get out on her own, so firefighters went inside the home to rescue her.

“When they arrived we understand that her elderly mother who lives in a room towards the back of the house was unable to get out,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “Firefighters concentrated efforts on preventing that fire from reaching her while another crew went to the rear of the house and extricated her out of the room.”

The efforts to rescue the victim were made more difficult than usual due to the metal bars on the home’s windows.

“We did have to bust the door open and bring her out where she was evaluated by paramedics,” said Carroll. “Luckily for that elderly woman, her daughter came home just in time to notice the fire but also give her a chance at survival.”

The elderly woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The victims have since been displaced.

