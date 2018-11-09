WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palm Beach County woman is on the mend days after she was attacked and robbed outside of a Walmart.

Ninety-one-year-old Mary Kennedy is recovering after, she said, she was targeted by a purse snatcher in the parking lot of the Walmart at 4375 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, Sunday morning.

“I was just out there doing shopping on Sunday morning. Who knew?” she said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy was unloading her cart when 35-year-old Gilberto Garcia told her she had a nail in her tire. All of a sudden, she was body slammed to the ground.

“I said, ‘No, you’re not going anywhere with my pocketbook. It’s my pocketbook.’ Sheesh,” she said.

Kennedy was left bruised, with a fractured pelvis and tailbone.

Witnesses snapped a picture of the suspect’s license plate, and that led to his arrest.

Kennedy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment. With her purse back in her hands, she’s currently undergoing physical therapy at home.

