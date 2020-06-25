Elderly woman, officer transported after duplex fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an elderly woman and a police officer to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a duplex in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 75th Street and Second Avenue at approximately 3 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene to find the elderly woman trapped inside the home.

“I came right away, making sure everybody is OK,” said Ray Benoit, the son of the homeowner.

Benoit rushed to the home as soon as he got the call from his mother, Gladys Hall, saying part of her house had caught fire. He said she rents out one side of the duplex to a woman in her 80s.

Hall said she heard a boom, but she wasn’t sure what room the fire started in.

“That’s no good for me,” she said. “That’s no good for me because if we have a big fire like that and I can’t take good care of that, she won’t want to come.”

Police arrived on the scene before firefighters and got to work.

“The officers were attempting to ventilate the windows with their flashlights and batons, which were doing a fantastic job, to give the victim inside some extra needed air during the rescue attempt while fire rescue began removing the bars,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. David Nunez.

They got the bars off and were able to get the woman out. She was pulled out of the home through her bedroom window.

“We did have one officer that sustained smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital, as well as the victim that received some smoke inhalation and was transported as well,” said Nunez.

Firefighters said three of the rooms on one side of the house suffered the most damage. They said it was mostly smoke that went into the victim’s room.

“That whole side is burnt,” he said.

The elderly woman was later released from the hospital.

Thursday afternoon, 7News cameras captured her as she was taken back to the home by what appeared to be family to pick up some belongings.

Those who drove the woman back to the duplex said she’s OK physically but is still in shock.

A representative from the American Red Cross stopped by later to leave financial aid for food and a hotel if needed.

It’s clearly been a difficult situation for everyone involved, but they said they’re grateful the outcome was not worse.

“She’s alive, so that’s a good thing,” said Benoit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.