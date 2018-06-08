Elderly woman confuses gas pedal for brakes, crashes into Coconut Creek building

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed her vehicle into a building in Coconut Creek.

Pictures were taken of the wreck inside the building near Northwest 10th Street and Coconut Creek Parkway, Friday.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the 80-year-old driver confused the gas and brake pedals, and that’s when the crash happened.

No one was injured, including the driver.

She will likely be ticketed.

