Elderly woman left in hot van for hours in Pompano Beach speaks out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly wheelchair-bound woman and her family are demanding accountability more than a week after, authorities said, the driver of a medical transport van left her in the vehicle without air conditioning for hours in Pompano Beach.

Carol Roberson described how she kept screaming for help after she was left stuck and strapped down in the vehicle just feet away from her apartment, Aug. 8.

“You got me in a van. I can’t get out. Get me out! I want to get out!” said Roberson.

Roberson yelled for her driver, Oscar Dorador, but her loved ones said her cries for help went unanswered.

“She was afraid. She did not think that she would be here. She didn’t think nobody would come for her,” said her daughter, Shakira Breedlove.

But someone eventually spotted Roberson and called 911.

Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for extreme dehydration.

“I was so happy to see them,” said Roberson.

Dorador, 37, had picked up Roberson from her dialysis appointment at around 6 p.m., but instead of dropping her off at the nursing home where she lives, he took her here to his apartment and left her strapped down in her wheelchair.

She was not removed from the vehicle until almost midnight.

Dorador was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of neglect of an elderly disabled adult.

Meanwhile, Roberson’s family has hired attorney Blake Dolman.

“She told him he was here. She asked him not to leave her, and she was screaming for help, and nonetheless, he left her there,” said Dolman.

Her loved ones said they’re thankful this didn’t happen during a hot summer day.

“I don’t think she would have made it those six hours,” said Dolman.

“It’s hard to think that somebody would mistreat somebody who can’t do much for themselves,” said Dolman.

Dorador has been fired from the medical transport company. He was held on $15,000 bond but has since bonded out.

