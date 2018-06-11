Elderly woman killed in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Miami that left an elderly woman dead.

Miami Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run along Northwest 37th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 10:15 p.m. Officials say the victim was walking home from the grocery store when she was hit.

“It killed her instantly,” said Tony Bolanos, the victim’s nephew. “They dragged her for around 90 to a hundred feet. The police says that they must have been traveling very, very fast.”

Bolanos said his aunt was just days away from her 78th birthday and has lived in the area for 30 years.

A mangled walker was the only thing left behind as police investigated.

According to family members, the victim would often walk to run errands, using a walker. “She’s self sufficient, never bothered anybody,” said Bolanos. “Everybody loves her. The whole community was out here crying.”

Crime Scene Investigators and officers with the City of Miami Police had much of the roadway blocked off over night. It has since reopened.

“Bottom line is, they destroyed a family,” said Bolanos. “My mom is falling apart, my cousin, who is her son, has lost the only thing he has, I lost my aunt. We’ve all lost somebody very special.”

The woman’s family is now devastated and asking the public to come forward with any information that may help lead police to the driver responsible.

Police said the vehicle they are looking for is dark in color and may have extensive front-end damage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

