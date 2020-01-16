Elderly woman hospitalized after being shot inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 80-year-old woman had to be hospitalized after she was shot in the leg while watching TV inside of her Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene along the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

The victim’s son-in-law said his mother-in-law was watching TV when a bullet came into the house through a window and struck her in the leg.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert, police said.

According to the victim’s family, doctors will leave the bullet inside of the 80-year-old’s leg and is expected to be OK.

The son-in-law said his relative’s home is surrounded by other homes in the neighborhood, and there were no vehicles driving by the home at the time of the shooting.

7News cameras captured detectives entering and exiting the home as they begin their investigation into the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.