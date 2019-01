HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was struck by a tractor trailer in Hialeah.

The incident occurred at around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of the 4000 block of 8th Avenue.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the 79-year-old victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

She is said to be awake and alert with a head and wrist injury.

