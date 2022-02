MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman was struck and killed by a driver along West Flagler Street in Miami.

She was crossing a sidewalk, Thursday, when she was hit by a car that was pulling out of a parking lot.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

The incident is under investigation.

