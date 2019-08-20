Elderly woman dies after being attacked, doused in chemical; Hialeah man charged

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after a Hialeah man doused her with a liquid chemical inside of her Boca Raton home.

Boca Raton Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a medical call at a home in the area of Northwest 49th Street and 29th Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m., Monday.

Police officials said an elderly woman was found unconscious on the floor and suffering from burns.

She was transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

A man at the scene, identified as David Gonzalez, told officers he and his coworker, Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, were subcontracted by Best Buy to deliver a washer and dryer to the woman’s home.

Gonzalez said he had gone outside to make a phone call while Lachazo stayed inside of the home with the elderly woman.

He told officials he heard screams coming from inside the house while he was outside. When he ran back inside of the home, he said he found the victim and blood on the floor.

As Gonzalez called 911, Lachazo got in the company’s truck and fled from the scene.

An officer responding to the scene stopped the truck and took Lachazo into custody.

According to police, Lachazo admitted he struck the victim and doused her with a liquid chemical. He also admitted to using cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day.

Lachazo has been charged with arson, attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person over 65 years of age.

The CEO of Best Buy issued a statement following the arrest:

“One of our customers in the Boca Raton, Florida area was tragically attacked yesterday, suffering extremely serious injuries. We are profoundly sorry and offer our deepest sympathies to our customer and her family. Out of respect for them, we have closed our Boca Raton store today.

Beyond working with law enforcement in any way we can, we have suspended our relationship with the small, local company that was subcontracted to deliver to the customer’s home. In the hours after we initially learned what happened, we immediately revisited our delivery and installation programs and, in the coming days, will do two things: 1) ensure all our processes were followed and 2) work with our delivery partners to do anything more we can to help ensure that this type of tragedy will not happen again. Additionally, we are hiring an independent security firm to review our existing screening, audit and safety programs and share with us their assessment on how we can improve.

For more than 20 years, millions of Americans have trusted us to come into their homes and, on days like this, I am fully aware of how precious that trust is and how vital it is that we do everything in our power to earn it. Today, we redouble our efforts to do just that.”

If you have any information this case, call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561‐338‐1344.

