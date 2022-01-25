MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a car in Miami.

Two people were crossing the street at the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and Seventh Street Tuesday morning when they were struck.

An elderly woman was killed while a man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

