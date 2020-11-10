Elderly victim dead after house fire in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire in Homestead that left an elderly individual dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 18th Street, just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue officials said an elderly victim is deceased but have not provided additional information.

