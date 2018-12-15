Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man was killed after he was run over by a dump truck in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along 58th Avenue and West Flagler Street, early Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the large vehicle hit the victim.

Marlon Hernandez, who works near the scene of the crash, said he did not see the accident but witnessed the aftermath.

“When I was coming through the road, I saw his body laying on the ground, and I really don’t know how to react,” he said.

West Flagler Street was shut down in both directions from 57th Avenue to 58th Court for hours while police investigated.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

“I never thought something like this would happen in front of my job, especially his age and stuff like that,” said Hernandez.

The roadway has since reopened.

Hernandez said the tragedy underscores how important it is for everyone using South Florida roads to observe caution.

“It was really tragic. I mean, it can happen to anyone. You just need to be careful on the road,” he said.

As of 5 p.m., police have not identified the victim.

