PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly missing Plantation has been found safe.

Plantation Police posted a tweet on Wednesday that said 72-year-old Michael Edwards went missing from the area of Northwest 69th Avenue and Cypress Road.

Please assist PPD with locating a missing, at risk person, Michael G. Edwards, 72 yoa, last scene in the area of 6903 Cypress Road. Mr. Edwards might be disoriented and confused. Call the PPD non-emergency phone # (954)797-2100 if Mr. Edwards is located. PPD case #1908-000304. pic.twitter.com/QM2VujC529 — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) August 7, 2019

He was found just before 8 p.m.

