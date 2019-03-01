Elderly men assaulted outside Wells Fargo bank in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was assaulted outside of a Wells Fargo bank in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

Two men, aged 79 and 82, were by the ATM outside of the bank, located in the area of Northwest 94th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Friday.

According to a Miami-Dade Police, a man approached the two, stating that he had a weapon and knocked one of the victims on the ground.

A good Samaritan that witnessed the assault was able to pin down the attacker until police arrived on scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, taking the victim and his attacker to a local hospital.

The other elderly man remained on scene and was interviewed by police.

The lobby of the bank is currently closed as police investigate.

