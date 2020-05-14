Elderly man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.

Benjamin Louis was last seen in the area of 5000 Northwest Second Avenue on Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt with jeans and a white cap.

Louis stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts is urged to call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.