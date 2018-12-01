SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed an elderly man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade was found safe.

Miami-Dade Police had issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Miguel Angel Amion Sr. They said he went missing on Saturday after he drove away from the 20000 block of Southwest 90th Avenue Road in a green 2004 Nissan Xterra.

Sunday morning, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed Amion was found unharmed.

