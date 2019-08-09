Elderly man who went missing in NW Miami-Dade found safe

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man one day after he went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said Juan Perez, 75, had been last seen driving along the 11100 block of Northwest 62nd Court, at around 8 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said Perez, who has Alzheimer’s, had left his home around that time.

Saturday evening, police confirmed Perez was safely located and has been reunited with his family.

