MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an elderly man was attacked with a machete in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to a call about a man waving around a machete in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street at around 6 a.m., Friday.

Responding officers located an elderly man in a pool of blood, officials said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Two men were handcuffed at the scene.

7News cameras captured an empty lot blocked off by crime scene tape.

