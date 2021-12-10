MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an apparent argument led to a machete attack in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, sending an elderly man and another person to the hospital and leading officers to take three people into custody.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to a call about a man waving around a machete in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 28th Street at around 6 a.m., Friday.

Responding officers located five people in a scuffle and an elderly man tied up, beaten and in a pool of his blood, officials said.

“One of the persons among the five ran to ask for help, and that’s how we got involved,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We do know that they know each other. We don’t know how they know each other or why this all took place.”

The elderly man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

“We still don’t know what his involvement is,” said Fallat. “We do know he was struck various times. Unknown right now if he’s actually a victim or the primary aggressor.”

Another person was also transported to the hospital.

Three people have since been detained.

7News cameras captured an empty lot blocked off by crime scene tape. A crime scene investigator was also seen putting the bloody weapon into a brown bag.

“There’s a lot of passers-by; there’s a lot of people not driving but also walking by, and those are the very people that we need to call us with information,” said Fallat.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

